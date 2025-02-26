The School Buzz: D-20 cheer team wins national title

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Third time is the charm for the Pine Creek High School cheer team.

The squad recently took a trip to Florida for Nationals for the third straight year. This time they returned home national champs.

"It's probably the first time in the city that a cheer team has won first place at Nationals," said Kristina Kelly, a cheer coach for the team.

PCHS cheer won first place in the All-Girl Medium Premiere Division and 3rd overall for the Game Day divisions at the Nfinity America's Cup Nationals. The girls trained for 10 months, starting last May en route to winning the national title.

"The team this year is the most talented Pine Creek has ever had," said Kelly, also noting the JV co-ed cheer squad recently won the 5A state title for the first time in school history.

Better yet? Possibly their work off the floor.

Kelly says PCHS cheer is a fully inclusive program and proud partner with Unified Sports. She says they actively participate in Special Olympics, the annual Down Syndrome Walk, Wreaths Across America, while also raising money for underprivileged kids every Christmas.

