The School Buzz: Taekwando highlights Lewis-Palmer elementary school’s Hawk Strong Day

Students at Prairie Winds Elementary School spend one day each year learning how to be strong as a Hawk. This year that day meant martial arts.

As part of their fifth annual wellness day at the D-38 school, "Hawk Strong Day" teaches students how to lead healthy lives: fitness, nutrition, and emotional well-being. This year it was all highlighted by bringing in Bret Mischlich, owner of Tri-Lakes Taekwondo and recent gold medal winner at the Taekwondo U.S. Master's Cup in Houston. And students had a blast.

They broke boards. They learned how to "kiap." And many of them developed a love for fitness from it, ensuring Hawk Strong Day was another huge success.

