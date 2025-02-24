The School Buzz: D-49 elementary students collect 781 boxes of cereal for non-profit

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, students at Remington Elementary deserve a huge award.

4th and 5th graders at the D-49 school are at least getting a much-deserved pajama party-donut day in class after what they accomplished. Many of them are part of a club at school called Anchored For Life. It's a teacher-chosen group of exceptional students who are seen as leaders. Part of being in AFL involves a service project. Knowing their community resource center needed cereal, they decided to collect as many boxes of cereal as possible to then donate back to the non-profit.

The food drive was a tremendous success. The students collected 781 boxes of cereal at the school in just 18 days. Teachers say the students got to learn social skills and character building while also improving their self-esteem.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh at Schoolbuzz@krdo.com.