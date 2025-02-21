The School Buzz: D20 school’s Health Jam a huge hit in 13th year

Many students like to jam out. But not like those at Edith Wolford Elementary School.

The D-20 school held its 13th annual Health Jam last week. The school sets up fun activities throughout the school to encourage students to integrate healthy habits: a juggling station, desk drumming, obstacle course, a "taste the rainbow" station featuring healthy foods -- the most fun may have been the smoothie bike.

"So we created a smoothie, put in on this bicycle, and we had everyone pedal it for like 20 seconds," said Neriah, a Wolford student. "And in the end, we created a ... bicycle powered to make smoothies that we all get to drink," she said.

Teachers say Health Jam helps kids expand their views about food while giving them the techniques to practice a positive way of living.

"I have kindergarteners, so at 5-years-old they are excited and wanting to try everything," said Raina Seabaugh, a teacher who helps lead Health Jam.

"If we can expose our students to those positive ways of living ... what we eat, how we move our bodies, even what we do to calm ourselves when we're frustrated, then I think ... it just becomes their normal habits," she said.

