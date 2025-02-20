The School Buzz: Engineer returns to North Middle School for fun STEM project

Samuel Thompson was thrilled to return to North Middle School where he was once a student. He's now an engineer. And he was able to teach students STEM through a fun, engaging project.

6th and 7th graders at the D-11 school were given a mission from Thompson -- build the highest tower possible, with provided materials, yet strong enough to hold a golf ball for two minutes.

Ray Sevits is the STEM teacher at the school who appreciated Thompson's guest appearance.

"I think there's a lot of curiosity in middle school so they like to see what's out there. I think having a former North student be part of that is also neat for them," he said.

"To say 'Oh, this person went through the school that we're at. Did the same things, went off to high school, then college and is now an engineer helping people around,' you know, is [now] doing these cool engineering projects," said Sevits.

Sevits added these kinds of activities show his students how strong bonds within a community or school can create real opportunity.

