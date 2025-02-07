Skip to Content
School Buzz

The School Buzz: Pueblo students make blankets for Pueblo Children’s Advocacy Center

By
New
Published 7:20 AM

The Honor Society at Pueblo Central High School participates in a big community service project every year. This year they decided to make blankets for children often dealing with stressful situations.

The students called their project Wildcat Warmies Tied With Love. 40 students made 28 blankets, all of them going to the Pueblo Children's Advocacy Center.

Teachers say their efforts now only show deep empathy and care for their community but also it's a project they can truly call their own.

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh at SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.

Article Topic Follows: School Buzz

Jump to comments ↓

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content