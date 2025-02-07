The School Buzz: Pueblo students make blankets for Pueblo Children’s Advocacy Center

The Honor Society at Pueblo Central High School participates in a big community service project every year. This year they decided to make blankets for children often dealing with stressful situations.

The students called their project Wildcat Warmies Tied With Love. 40 students made 28 blankets, all of them going to the Pueblo Children's Advocacy Center.

Teachers say their efforts now only show deep empathy and care for their community but also it's a project they can truly call their own.

