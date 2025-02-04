Skip to Content
The School Buzz: D-3’s new GIFT program provides aviation career head start

Widefield School District 3 has a new program allowing students to soar, getting them a head start on a possible aviation career.

The program is called Glimpse Into Flight Training (GIFT). And it's open to all D-3 students.

FAA-certified instructors lead it. They teach students all about aircraft, their systems, navigation - everything to prep them for their written exam for their pilot's license.

Garret Bristol is a senior at Mesa Ridge High School who's taken advantage of GIFT already. He's been training on gliders and fixed-wing planes. He says the biggest difference between the airplane and the classroom is communication.

