The School Buzz: D-11 teacher tackling literacy gap while also Ms. Black Colorado

A Colorado Springs teacher is making a difference through, not only her job, but as Ms. Black Colorado.

Ms. Stansell won her crown earlier this year. Her mission, alongside her work, is to bridge the literacy gap. Her colleagues call her a "ray of sunshine."

Stansell is a first-year Kindergarten teacher at Adams Elementary School. It's her mission to spark joy with her students in the classroom. This week she helped deliver books to her entire school, encouraging kids to find a love for reading outside the classroom as well.

Ms. Stansell will compete at nationals next summer.

