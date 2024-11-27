The School Buzz: Lewis-Palmer 6th-graders simulate surgery through UCHealth’s TIPS program

Imagine your 6th-grade biology class, possibly a health class. It's incredibly doubtful it was as hands-on as the TIPS class for Ray E. Kilmer's 6th-graders this year.

The elementary school welcomed UCHealth professionals recently for a day immersed in teaching emergency response and trauma. It included surgical simulation, CPR training, and education about making healthy, smart choices.

The program is called TIPS, which stands for Trauma Injury Prevention School. And the Lewis-Palmer School District said students had a blast, possibly inspiring a new wave of future doctors and nurses.

Is there something or someone remarkable at your school? Email Josh at SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.