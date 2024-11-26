Skip to Content
The School Buzz: Ute Pass Elementary students serve Thanksgiving to school with ‘Literacy Luncheon’

Students in Cascade are getting into the Thanksgiving spirit in a really special way, cooking up a storm as part of their annual Literacy Luncheon.

The way it works? Each classroom chooses a book, and then the students create a recipe inspired by that story. They use their math and reading skills in the process and end up feeding 200 people, the entire school!

