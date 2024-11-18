Skip to Content
The School Buzz: D3 elementary school shows off ‘STEM kits’ from huge grant

Published 7:14 AM

A huge grant is helping fund a STEM program for students at Widefield School District 3.

There's something called a 'Department of Defense Education Activity' Grant. K-12 students in Widefield are getting $2 million of it and it's already making a difference. Just ask Mrs. Martinez's 5th grade class at Venetucci Elementary.

Students there now have access to STEM kits. If you're unfamiliar that's Science, Tech, Engineering, and Math. The kits come complete with science experiments, tech projects, engineering challenges, and math activities, all of which are designed for specific age groups. Already, the students at Venetucci are using their kits to explore the properties of matter through food mixtures. Mrs. Martinez says the kits helped students explore, think, and problem-solve, all great skills that they can use in the future.

