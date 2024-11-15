Skip to Content
The School Buzz: Hundreds of D20 choir students perform with philharmonic at Pikes Peak Center

Published 7:15 AM

Every kid sings. How many do it with hundreds of others with a philharmonic inside a concert hall?

That was the reality for 250 Academy D-20 honor choir students recently, getting the chance to perform at this year's Honor Choir Festival at Pikes Peak Center.

District all-star singers, ranging from 4th to 12th grade, also performed with the U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chorale. The final performance was directed by a D20 alumnus, a well-known composer from Colorado Springs; they came back to lead the D20 Treble Honor Choir for a special composition.

