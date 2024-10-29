The School Buzz: D11 elementary school takes adavantage of ‘Take Me Outside Day’

Thousands of schools worldwide participate in the annual Take Me Outside Day. This month, Trailblazer Elementary School was among them for the second year in a row.

The D-11 school spent nearly the entire day with students outside, reading stories, creating art, interacting with wildlife and eating lunch together. It's a simple mission that teachers believe has a tremendous impact.

The school's teachers say Take Me Outside Day inspires students' curiosity and, with the changing of the seasons, it's a healthy activity to allow them to get into a different space to play, relax, reflect, and just be kids!

Is there something remarkable happening at your school? Email Josh at schoolbuzz@krdo.com.