The School Buzz: D11 elementary school takes adavantage of ‘Take Me Outside Day’

Published 7:40 AM

Thousands of schools worldwide participate in the annual Take Me Outside Day. This month, Trailblazer Elementary School was among them for the second year in a row.

The D-11 school spent nearly the entire day with students outside, reading stories, creating art, interacting with wildlife and eating lunch together. It's a simple mission that teachers believe has a tremendous impact.

The school's teachers say Take Me Outside Day inspires students' curiosity and, with the changing of the seasons, it's a healthy activity to allow them to get into a different space to play, relax, reflect, and just be kids!

