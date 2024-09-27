The School Buzz: HS kicker boots record 62-yard field goal

Rhett Armstrong is the varsity football kicker for Palmer Ridge High School whose name should be changed to Rhett "Legstrong" after his latest field goal.

Rhett kicked one of the state's longest field goals in history two weeks ago against Lewis Palmer, a 62-yard mammoth that will go in the record books likely for decades to come. In fact, only six field goals 60-plus yards have ever been recorded in CHSAA history. The NFL record is 66 yards.

The senior, who's been kicking since age eight, says he's trained hard this off-season and it's dramatically improved his kicking.

"I have worked a lot in the weight room this off-season and during the start of the year to build strength," he told KRDO13.

"My belief in God gives me peace to just go have fun on the field!" he said.

Rhett's longest career field goal was 37 yards before this season. He's committed to Baylor University once he graduates.

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.com.