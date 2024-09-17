The School Buzz: D20 8th graders show off Colonial knowledge with annual project

You may have had a wax museum project as a young social studies student. But Challenger Middle School takes history education to the next level on Tuesday with its annual Colonial Recruitment Fair.

The D-20 school has 8th graders take part in the fair each year to learn more about the original 13 colonies that eventually formed America. Each student is assigned a colony and then they have to convince people to "move" to their colony.

It's a neat, fun, interactive project that helps students learn more about the birth of the United States. Teachers say learning about food from the 18th century is really what takes the cake.

