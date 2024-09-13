The School Buzz: D11 Kid Caster program teams up with Air Force for 15th year

Middle school students in Colorado Springs District 11 are getting a head start on their radio broadcasting skills thanks to a program with the Air Force Academy and KVOR, now in its 15th year.

It's called the Kid Caster Program. The way it works -- a student is selected by their principal and is invited to co-host a broadcast from the press box during half-time of the Air Force Academy home football games. They get to join the announcer, Jim Arthur, get four free tickets to the game so their family can attend, and even get a certificate of recognition. They also get featured in radio promotions during the week leading up to the games.

Six students get to participate this year from six different schools: Holmes, Sabin, Jenkins, Swigert, Russell, and Tesla.

