The School Buzz: Elementary school students challenge UCCS students with U.S. history

A group of 5th graders from Hellen Keller Elementary took a field trip to UCCS this week all to challenge them during an event called 'Liberty Day.'

The elementary school students spent a month learning U.S. social studies, including details of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. The students then quizzed the UCCS students on the topics in a showdown that was fun and educational.

The Academy Optimist Club sponsored the day and program.

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.com.