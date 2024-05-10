Skip to Content
School Buzz

The School Buzz: Elementary school students challenge UCCS students with U.S. history

By
Published 7:20 AM

A group of 5th graders from Hellen Keller Elementary took a field trip to UCCS this week all to challenge them during an event called 'Liberty Day.'

The elementary school students spent a month learning U.S. social studies, including details of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. The students then quizzed the UCCS students on the topics in a showdown that was fun and educational.

The Academy Optimist Club sponsored the day and program.

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.com. 

Article Topic Follows: School Buzz

Jump to comments ↓

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content