The School Buzz: Falcon Middle School’s ‘mini courses’ continue to hit bullseye

Published 7:48 AM

Falcon Middle School is hitting the right target with students in regards to the 'mini-courses."

The courses are smaller than regular classes but are nationally certified. There are 30 options, ranging from "ghost hunting" to archery. They offer students a chance to fully immerse themselves, learning a new skill. And they've hit the mark.

"The biggest skills they learn, I think, are patience and perseverance," said Harrison Sundgren, a Falcon Middle School PE Teacher.

"It's a new skill for all of them. They're trying new stuff and it's not the easiest thing to pick up after one or two tries, so they really have to be willing to stick with it."

