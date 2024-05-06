The School Buzz: Pueblo County High School supports unified basketball team for 12th straight year

Pueblo County High School was proud to host Project Respect this past Thursday for the 12th-straight year, an effort to support their unified basketball team and students in special education.

It was an inclusion assembly, sure. But also a raucous basketball game with a packed house, with hundreds of students and faculty cheering on basketball players for the unified team. The goal is to send a message of inclusion, acceptance and tolerance.

"Our school is very accepting and open and tolerant anyway. So it just kind of reinforces that," said Karen Macaluso, a PCHS teacher.

Pueblo County High School was the first school to implement unified sports in the area. They say it's been a game changer on campus and a program they're proud to show off every year.

