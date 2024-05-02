The School Buzz: Widefield elementary student raises money for Humane Society selling snow cones and popcorn

Small actions can make a big difference. And Lucie, a Widefield Elementary School for the Arts student, is proving just that.

Lucie's class was assigned a project for the semester: create a project to raise money for a cause. Lucie decided to sell snow cones and popcorn on campus with all proceeds benefitting the Human Society. And it's been a success!

Lucie, who is involved in her school's gifted and talented program, says she picked the Human Society because" animals and pets are one of my favorite things. If we give back to the community then they can give stuff to us too. And they can make our community better."

Lucie sold her items one day last week and will do another sale day *today* after school.

