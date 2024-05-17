Gorgeous Friday! Afternoon storms return Saturday

TODAY: It will be around ten degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the 70s and 80s across the region. You can expect mostly sunny skies in the morning before clouds build through the afternoon. In the wake of our departing upper level system, we may end up with a couple stray showers but should stay mostly dry across Southern Colorado.

TOMORROW: A weak cold front slides through on Saturday that will drop temperatures slightly and bring back a chance for afternoon storms.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks to be the warmer and drier of the two weekend days, however, the winds are expected to pick up during the afternoon timeframe. As of right now, we don't anticipate damaging gusts. However, the winds coupled with dry and warm conditions will likely cause widespread critical fire weather.

EXTENDED: Our next system moves in Monday evening. Cooler air will be felt on Tuesday as high temperatures fall into the 60s and 70s with increased storm chances through the middle of next week.