The School Buzz: D-49 high school show choir wins state competition

Published 8:05 AM

The show choir at Vista Ridge High School is in its 10th year and it's certainly been a monumental year to remember. The "Rhythms" won first place at the Colorado State Show Choir Festival in Fort Collins recently.

The choir took home a nearly perfect score following their performance, winning 69 out of 70 possible points. The team also won multiple outstanding soloist awards.

The Rhythms are expected to perform their last show of the year this Thursday at Vista Ridge High School. 

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.com. 

Josh Helmuth

Josh is an anchor for Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Josh here.

