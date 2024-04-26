Skip to Content
The School Buzz: Calhan HS students teach elementary students finance

Published 7:15 AM

Calhan High School students became teachers this week in order to spread the knowledge of finance.

Personal finance students from the high school took time away from their homework to teach second, third and fourth graders at Calhan Elementary School how to manage money. It's all part of a nation-wide campaign called Teen Teach-Ins. The lessons involved tips for savings, spending guidelines and budgeting -- all valuable information to say the least.

 

