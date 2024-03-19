The School Buzz: D3 science teacher awarded Red Cross ‘Hero of the Year’ after saving athlete’s life

A science teacher from Widefield High School was honored this past weekend by the Red Cross because she saved a student-athlete's life this past year.

Laura Smith, who is also an athletic trainer at the school, received the Red Cross' "Hero of the Year" award, a national recognition. The honor comes after Smith responded to a soccer player who stopped breathing during a game last year. She immediately responded, performed CPR and used a defibrillator, ultimately saving the player's life.

Laura says she was simply doing her job.

"I am glad I was able to help and hopefully shed some light on the importance of being CPR/AED certified," she said.

Smith has been certified for over 20 years and helps re-certify other coaches and teachers on campus; it's something she says helps make the process muscle memory.

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.com.