Fire danger continues amidst warm & mostly dry stretch

Published 3:22 PM

TUESDAY: Warm and fairly quiet conditions continue with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and mostly sunny skies. Red Flag Warnings are in place across the San Luis Valley and southeastern plains due to dry and breezy conditions. A few showers pop up over the mountains overnight mostly north of Colorado Springs, as temperatures drop to the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Another warm day with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Showers ramp up along and east of I-25 in the late afternoon with chances for isolated thunderstorms and hail.

EXTENDED: Temperatures cool to the 50s and 60s in our lower lying areas as a weak trough moves through, bringing the chance for more scattered showers, storms and severe weather. Temperatures rebound to the 60s and 70s with sunny skies and calmer weather for the weekend.

Julia Donovan

