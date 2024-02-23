The School Buzz: Monument 6th graders part of realistic workshop from UCHealth surgeons

A group of local elementary students got a remarkable, firsthand look this week into the world of medicine.

6th graders from Prairie Winds Elementary School worked hands-on with a team of surgeons from UCHealth. Together, the class went over the basics, and details, of trauma surgery.

The session started with exploring the human body systems, and understanding the trauma response process while also learning about the harmful effects of alcohol. They also went over the vital role of bystanders in emergencies and the importance of calling 9-1-1.

From there, the class practiced CPR on a life-size manikin, until they were ready to start the “surgical practices.” Each student got the chance to perform incisions, remove foreign objects, and practice suturing. After getting their hands dirty, the class regrouped to learn more about the trauma first responders deal with daily.

It was a powerful lesson, and hopefully an inspiration to students interested in the medical field.

