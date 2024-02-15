The School Buzz: D8 Chef redefines lunch food

School lunches are being redefined in Fountain-Fort Carson schools because of one chef.

Todd Ganatta isn't a school cook. He's a chef. And he is showcasing great cuisine from around the world in the cafeteria.

He's helping more students explore the possibilities of the culinary world through pop-up food stations across the district. These events feature foods kids otherwise might not be able to try: Mongolian chicken, poutine, and pho, just a few examples.

Chef Todd says he's able to get creative with the menus while still making sure the food maintains a healthy balance of both flavor and nutrition.

"My big thing is the lunch ladies and school food as a whole gets a bad rap. Everyone thinks everything just comes out of a box," said Chef Todd. "We do a lot of cooking here. A lot of it comes from scratch. We do take a lot of time. We do care about what we're doing for the kids. And I want the kids and the parents to know that," he said.

"And some of these kids, this might be the only meal that they get, so I got to make sure that it tastes good and that it looks good and that they're excited about it," added Todd.

Chef Todd has plans to do more pop-ups this spring at all four secondary schools including Fountain-Fort Carson High School, Fountain and Carson Middle Schools, and the Welte Education Center.

In addition to providing great food, Chef Todd says he also hopes to inspire a few kids to pursue a culinary career.

