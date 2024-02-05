The School Buzz: Mesa Ridge HS students use engineering skills to create toddler pull toys

Students at Mesa Ridge High School teamed up for a neat engineering project that ended with the creation of unique toddler pull toys.

The toys were Disney-themed, many decorated with "Alice in Wonderland" characters. The designs came from the school's drawing classes where students created the blueprint for each toy. Then students from the school's Principles of Engineering class stepped in to make the ideas come to life.

Hailey, a sophomore at Mesa Ridge High School said, "learned a lot about simple movements and how you really have to support those movements for them to stay connected and complete them fully."

After completing their projects, students from both classes paraded their hard work throughout campus.

