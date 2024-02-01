The School Buzz: D8 school’s ‘Leaving To Learn’ curriculum gives students look into post-grad careers

Welte education center is an alternative high school Fountain-Fort Carson District 8. And this year, they're implementing a new curriculum called "Big Picture Learning.” More specifically, a portion of that curriculum is called “Leaving To Learn.” And it may be helping students get a much better idea on which career to pursue.

Welte school leaders say this idea breaks the mold of a traditional classroom. It gets students directly involved with their passions and interests by allowing students to leave campus and learn about the day-in-the-life of someone with a specific career. It’s job-shadowing, with more education.

Recently, students hung out with firefighters and EMTs at Fountain fire station 1.

"I just presented to my advisor -- as well as the school resource officer -- that i was interested in this career. So they gave me the option if I wanted to go to the firehouse and just check everything out,” said Aubreanna, a Welte student.

"It's one of the biggest opportunities that I've been opened up to,” she said.

Another big part of Welte's curriculum is helping students get internships after their diploma.

"Big picture learning" is being used on more than 275 campuses across the country, including three here in Colorado.

