The School Buzz: Fountain Valley School’s ‘Food Rescue Program’ carries on tradition of helping volunteers

Published 7:42 AM

One former high school student's mission to reduce food waste is still creating change at Fountain Valley School .     

Students at the private school, in Colorado Springs, have come together to raise awareness for the school's Food Rescue Program, which is in collaboration with Connections 4 Life Pantry.  

The work starts on campus. Each week, students and faculty collect leftover food from their dining halls and donate it directly to Connections 4 Life. The program consistently provides between one and three trays of food each week. And while this doesn't go directly to pantry patrons, the food helps feed volunteers and employees who serve thousands of families each year.  

Sage Keller is a former Fountain Valley student who started the partnership in 2020 for her senior capstone project. When asked about how her efforts are continuing to make an impact today, she said, "It's so great to hear that people are still participating in the food rescue. I hope that when they graduate, they will pass on the program and what they've learned with others." 

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.com.    

