The School Buzz: Minnequa Elementary School honored with CO award at State Capitol

Minnequa Elementary School has been recognized with the governor's Bright Spot Award for achievements in math. The school’s principal and several teachers were honored at the state Capitol last week.

Governor Jared Polis met with the winning school's principals, including Minnequa's very own Katie Harshman, who also brought three of her teachers. The award is given to campuses across the state who demonstrate strong growth in student achievement during difficult times.

In return, winning campuses, like, Minnequa, will receive $50,000 to expand student resources.

