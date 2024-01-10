The School Buzz: Pueblo middle school using innovative program to help students focus

A Pueblo middle school is taking a new approach to help students re-focus following lunch period.

Heaton Middle School has implemented a program they call "Pause for Hawks." It's a daily mindfulness exercise program used to help students transition from lunch to learning.

Students are provided a variety of activities: coloring, puzzles, card games, even meditation. They last just 10 minutes. And so far the results have been positive.

Jayme Cardinal is the principal at Heaton. She says she got the idea after the pandemic and noticed that when students returned to the classroom they were, "dysregulated and full of anxiety." She said it led to an increase in behavioral issues across campus, which ultimately impacted learning.

"Pause for Hawks" was created in April of last year in hopes of curbing such impacts. And so far, according to staff, the response from students has been great.

