The School Buzz: Colorado Springs boarding school celebrates diversity with ‘Unity Day’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs boarding school not only celebrates its students but the great diversity of which its student body is made.

Fountain Valley School of Colorado is home to students from 24 countries and 29 states. So it makes sense that, for the 23rd year in a row, the school hosted its Unity Day last Friday.

Students, teachers, and staff take a break from their normal routine each Unity Day to focus on learning more about each other and their diverse history and cultures. The school hosts an international pot-luck dinner; they host workshops; they even hold meaningful discussions regarding topics like antisemitism and islamophobia.

"It's a day of listening, a day of playing together, and a day of eating together,” said Penny Steele a teacher and committee member for the school. “And it's the thing that allows us as a boarding school here to really feel like we are creating that family and home together."

