The School Buzz: Canon City broadcasting class highlights ‘Greater Heights’ program

Canon City High School has a broadcasting class that's using its talent to highlight important city-wide programs.

The class is led by Jamie Reed. She says her broadcasting students are learning all the basics: editing video, shooting interviews, doing voice-overs, and creating stories. They're also using their class to talk about Greater Heights.

Greater Heights is a program open to those aged 18-21, who have met graduation requirements and are transitioning into adult life. It started as an on-campus program and has now expanded to a new downtown location at the Apex Commons.

As told in CCHS' story for their broadcast, the program's goal is to "Provide adults with career readiness and adult-living independent opportunities" while providing "an improved quality of life for each student, as well as a greater sense of citizenship that contributes to the greater good."

Reed said this type of story is the class' final exam, saying "They did a great job jumping into this task a bit early."

