The School Buzz: D-8 JROTC cadets join Colorado Run For The Fallen

Students from Fountain-Fort Carson High School went the distance this past weekend to honor their military heroes.

The high school’s Raider Team, from the JROTC program, joined the 5th annual Colorado Run For The Fallen. It’s a run that honors the sacrifice of service members who died during the War On Terror; it launched following 9-11.

The run started Friday, covering 115 miles from Fort Carson to Logan National Cemetery. Runners stopped each mile, along the way, to honor more than 400 fallen soldiers. 11 members of the Raider Team followed along for about four hours, each JROTC member running about seven miles each.

To learn more about the event and to possibly participate next year, visit https://colorado.usarunforthefallen.org.

