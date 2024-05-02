Warm & mostly dry evening ahead

TONIGHT: A few stray showers linger across the plains. We're mild in the 50s with breezy conditions through the early evening, eventually getting down to the high 30s and 40s overnight.

TOMORROW: Some isolated thunderstorms could develop across the plains in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures warm back up to the 70s and 80s.

EXTENDED: Slightly cooler temperatures and widespread showers can be expected Saturday afternoon and evening as some moisture lingers from the passing cold front. We dry out and warm up to the 70s and 80s with sunny skies Sunday, before our next system moves in Monday bringing us more unsettled weather.