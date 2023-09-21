The School Buzz: D-11 2nd-graders receive free bikes and helmets

Second-graders at Midland Elementary School received 25 brand-new bikes and helmets courtesy of a partnership that’s spreading smiles from coast to coast.

The bikes came from Wish For Wheels and Wiefield Electrical Contracting. Wish For Wheels is a non-profit that partners with area businesses to provide free bicycles to students at Title I schools.

Jerry Farmer is a program manager for Wish For Wheels. He said bikes are a “huge symbol of freedom and independence for kids.”

“Everybody remembers that first bike ride to school. That first ride to school with your friends,” he said. “Every kid should be able to experience that so that became a reality for a lot of kids today."

Last year, the non-profit donated more than 7,000 bikes to schools across the country.

