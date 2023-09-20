The School Buzz: Widefield teachers utilize grant money to help students succeed

Nearly 100 D-3 teachers applied for, and received, funding through the Donors Choose CDE grant.

The funding is in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Education and Donors Choose, a charitable non-profit. Teachers apply for up to $1,000 and can spend it on a variety of classroom items, all to benefit students.

Nick Loafman is a teacher at Widefield High School who’s using the grant to buy electronic tools, for his band students, meant to improve their sound.

“It enhances our ability to teach the concept of tuning and centering pitch, which improves each kid’s individual ability, as well as the sound of the whole group,” he said. “So we’re really excited about what it’s going to do for us.”

Eliza Love is at Watson Junior High who is buying headphones with her grant money. She said, “It really helped bring a lot of aspects to our room to elevate it. And just to elevate things to support the students that will ultimately lead to higher student achievement.”

Every Colorado pre-k through 12 public school teacher is eligible to apply for the grant while funds last.

