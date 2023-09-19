Skip to Content
The School Buzz: Manitou teacher named finalist for CO Teacher of the Year

Published 7:35 AM

A Manitou Springs elementary school teacher has been named a finalist for the Colorado Teacher of the Year award. 

Miles Groth teaches 6th grade at Ute Pass Elementary School. Over nine years ago, he created the Mountain Academy of Arts and Sciences curriculum, a lesson plan that focuses on experiential learning and environmental stewardship, which went on to earn a "leave no trace youth program" accreditation.  

When asked about being a finalist for being named the state’s best teacher, Groth said, “For years, I have worked to provide students with a unique approach to public education that values relationships and connections to the natural world.” 

“I'm incredibly honored to be recognized for this honor amongst other incredible educators,” he said.  

The award's sole finalist will be announced by the end of next month.  

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.    

