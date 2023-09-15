The School Buzz: AFA recognizing D38 teacher who goes the ‘extra yard’

A Lewis-Palmer elementary school teacher is one of several local educators being honored at Friday night’s Air Force football game.

Jennifer Skalko teaches at Bear Creek Elementary. She will be receiving an award and $1,000 from the Air Force Academy as part of their “extra yard for teachers” week. The reward is made with the help of the College Football Playoff Foundation and is given to teachers in the Pikes Peak region who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in their community.

Skalko’s official title is a “gifted and talented facilitator.” D-38 is ecstatic she’s getting much-deserved recognition.

Skalko said in a statement, “The best part about winning is that I was nominated by a family whose child I have been lucky enough to work with over the years.” She added, “Being honored by the AFA is extra special to me because my husband as well as many members of our family are graduates of the Air Force Academy.”

“I teach because being able to work with and impact students' lives is important to me. I love that each student brings something different to the table with their unique personalities and strengths. Seeing students succeed, whether personally or academically, is the best part of being a teacher,” she said.

The reward money will go towards school supplies in her classroom.

The other teachers awarded and being recognized Friday night are:

Melanie Hawthorne-Long, Horizon Middle School, District 49

Stephany Mayorga, Monterey Elementary School, District 20

Alexandra Mooney, Banning-Lewis Ranch, District 49

Raeli Mossbrucker, Rocky Mountain Classical Academy, District 49

Shawn Thornock, Freedom Elementary, District 11 *(Note: Accepting on behalf of Shawn Thornock are her children, Lindsay and Eric, and Clint Walker from The Classical Academy EAST, District 20)

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.com.