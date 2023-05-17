Skip to Content
The School Buzz: Colorado Springs elementary students learn entrepreneurship with ‘Market Day,’ food truck owner

The Colorado Springs School recently held a 'Market Day' to help young students understand what it takes to become an entrepreneur. And they got help from a local business owner.

With the help of Christina Voreadis, owner of Go Fish, a food truck in Colorado Springs, first-graders got a hands-on lesson on what it's like to be a business owner. Students got a tour of her truck, parked outside the school, all before Market Day on Monday, a day in which students "created" their own business model to sell to other students.

