The School Buzz: D20 touts graduating Presidential Scholar headed to Yale

Nationally, there were 161 high school students named a Presidential Scholar this year. One of them is from Colorado Springs.

Dana Ko, who is graduating from Pine Creek High School with a 4.74 GPA is the only local student to receive the prestigious honor this year. The award recognizes academic success, a commitment to community service, and leadership. Ko has done it all.

She was the president of the speech and debate team, executive treasurer for the student council, and was also a U.S. Senate youth program delegate.

She plans to attend Yale this fall, studying politics, and economics.

