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Weather

Tracking showers & storms

what to expect
krdo
By
Published 4:08 AM

TODAY: Highs will be similar to yesterday, topping off in the 70s and low 80s across lower lying areas. A cold front sweeps through this afternoon. With that, we're tracking slightly higher wind gusts 20-30 MPH and scattered PM showers and thunderstorms.

TOMORROW: Highs will be cooler in the 60s and 70s. The chance for PM showers and thunderstorms continues - some of which could become severe especially across the Plains. Large, potentially damaging hail is possible, with the best chances across Las Animas, Baca, Otero, Bent and Prowers counties.

EXTENDED: Afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are still possible Saturday. Temps rebound to the 70s in Colorado Springs. Drier and windier weather is expected Sunday. Widespread fire danger is likely.

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Julia Donovan

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