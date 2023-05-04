The School Buzz: Vanguard 8th-grader wins national award for self-portrait

A Vanguard 8th-grader is grabbing national attention for her artwork that some are considering a masterpiece.

Amanosi Agebdor spent nearly an entire semester working on a self-portrait made of charcoal. In the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, her drawing won a regional Gold Key Award; nationally it took home a national Silver Award; she also won 'best of grade' for the state of Colorado.

Her artwork has since been celebrated at the Denver Art Museum's Scholastic Awards ceremony. It's been displayed at a gallery in Denver and is now being shown at Zone Five in Colorado Springs.

The Vanguard School is a local charter school in Colorado Springs.

Do you know a remarkable student or project at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.Com.