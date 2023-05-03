The School Buzz: Pikes Peak State College hosts student-led culinary contest

Pikes Peak State College held a friendly culinary competition recently that’s creating campus school buzz.

It was called the Create Plate Present Culinary Arts Recipe Competition. It featured 20 PPSC students, along with some high school students, all challenged with creating masterpieces in four categories: appetizers, bread and pastry, mocktails and beverages, and desserts. And the winning dishes were remarkable.

The dishes were judged by area culinary experts.

The following are the winners and their dishes:

Beverage (and Sous Chef): John Llyod - Watermelon cucumber lime cocktail with pepper berry and Tajin salt rim. Tasman sea salt with pepper berry used. Breads and Pastry - Jessalyn Gonzalez – Salted Dulce de Leche Cinnamon knot with Chocolate ganache and salt and pepper walnuts. Murray River salt flakes and Whole Kampot red pepper Appetizer: Jonah Attebery– Seared scallops with an apple fennel dill salad. Tasman sea salt with Wakame and Whole red pepper Kampot pepper was used. Desserts: Lyle Gallin – White and dark chocolate hazelnut Entremet. Whole red pepper Kampot and Tasman Sea salt with pepper berry.

All of them received a cash prize for coming in first place.

The recipe competition was sponsored by Golden Grove Global (Rebecca Wiedemer), Colorado's Exclusive Gourmet Spice Distributor. The winners also received a Masutani Hamono Knife from Element Knife Company, a Colorado Company.

Do you know a remarkable student or project at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.com.