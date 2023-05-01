The School Buzz: Calhan highschoolers compete at LifeSmarts nationals

There's a neat competition that helps students prepare for the real world in a fun way. It's called LifeSmarts. And Calhan High School continues to show they have some of the smartest students in the country when it comes to being life-smart.

Those on the team from Calhan competed in the national LifeSmart competition this past weekend in Cincinnati after winning the Colorado title earlier this year. This year the team finished 5th in the nation.

LifeSmarts is a competition that tests students on real-life scenarios such as personal finance, health and safety, and consumer rights. This was the second year in a row Calhan's team qualified for nationals.

