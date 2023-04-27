The School Buzz: Colorado Springs charter school launches broadcast

With easier access to equipment and resources, student-led morning news is increasingly becoming more popular. Atlas Prep is the newest school to brag about a new student-led broadcast.

The Colorado Springs charter school recently launched a new media club. That club has recently started a new, morning school newscast called The Morning Gryphon.

It’s a weekly broadcast of which students do the anchoring, directing, camera work, even the weather. The club is led by Seargent Brian Ford, who says the club was started a few months ago with a plan in place to replace weekly Google slide-show school announcements with a broadcast. He says Jason Kirk, the high school’s athletics and activities director, had the idea. So, now, Atlas students meet after school, shoot on Mondays, and broadcast later in the week.

Liliana Locks is a junior reporter and floor director for the Atlas Media Club. She says, “I can say that being in the Media Club has been an absolute blast ... I hope to see it grow and watch it progress more next year."

