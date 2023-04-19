The School Buzz: Woodland Park 1st-graders become astronauts for one night

With the Space Symposium happening in the Springs this week, Woodland Park first-graders are timing their latest project perfectly. And it’s out of this world!

First-graders at Merit Academy in Woodland Park recently held a big night to celebrate Astronaut Day.

Each first grader picked their favorite all-time astronaut, learned everything they could about them, dressed up as them, and then held a presentation in front of parents, friends, and staff this past week.

They learned a lot about space and astronomy as well, in the process. Parents loved it.

“They had fantastic research and layouts that they did. They worked really hard. And they all got up in awesome astronaut suits and presented very well," said Chris Shephard, a parent.

Nicole Waggoner is the board president and also a parent. She said, “I think it’s super important because it builds confidence. It gets them really excited about what they’re learning because they get to share it with their parents and with their siblings. My other son was able to come in and watch the presentation.”

Merit had a colonel visit from US Space Command.

The event was organized by first-grade teachers at Merit, including Melissa Bucher.

