The School Buzz: Army Medical Corps teaches Pueblo JROTC cades life-saving skills

Some high schoolers in Pueblo are being taught life-saving skills thanks to the Army.

Members of the Army’s Medical Corps spent four days at Centennial High recently, teaching JROTC cadets what’s called Critical Life Saver (CLS) skills.

The workshop was similar to the Army’s Combat Lifesaver Training, which is one of the most intensive training programs in the world, according to the school district. Students learned how to handle all kinds of medical emergencies: stopping a bleed, clearing airways, and treating shock.

The workshop was led by First Sergeant Jonathan LeMaster. He’s a Centennial JROTC instructor who used to be stationed at Fort Carson.

“First aid is an important part of our curriculum and we were so privileged to have experienced and trained medics to assist us in these skills," said LeMaster.

The students who attended all four days of training got their CLS training certificates.

