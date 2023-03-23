The School Buzz: D20 elementary school collecting hundreds of books for Children’s Hospital

D20 fifth-graders are learning the impact one book can have on other kids.

For the second year in a row, kids at Discovery Canyon Campus Elementary are teaming up with Children’s Hospital Colorado to donate 500 books to their neonatal care unit.

The school is having a read-a-thon, while also encouraging families to donate new or gently used books so other kids can learn the love of reading. The books are for parents, caregivers, kids – anyone who may be connected with the NICU right now.

And the fifth graders at Discovery Canyon are acting like ambassadors for the effort. They’re going to lower-level classrooms to spread the word and educate the younger kids on the importance of reading and helping others.

The book drive runs through Thursday, after which Principal Stephen Scott will personally deliver the books to the hospital.

Do you know a remarkable student or project at your school? Email me! Schoolbuzz@KRDO.com